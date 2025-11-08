Sonoco Products Company (SON) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.
Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Sonoco Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoco Products
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.