Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Verneuil Vanina De Sells 2,385 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $12,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,563.60. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Verneuil Vanina De sold 1,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $7,998.90.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

