Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth about $299,562,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 43.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of GEN opened at $25.77 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

