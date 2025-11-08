Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price target on United Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.52%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

