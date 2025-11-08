Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,856,017.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,673.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,806 shares of company stock valued at $727,648. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

