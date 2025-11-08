Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,733 Xylem Inc. $XYL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 10,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $151.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

