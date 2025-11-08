Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

