Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 20,531 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Maximus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Maximus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $92.63.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,336.88. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

