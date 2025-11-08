Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $406,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $71,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725,358 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,645 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

