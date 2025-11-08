Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 11,492 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 182,489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $1,983,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LTH shares. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,743,880 shares of company stock valued at $311,008,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

