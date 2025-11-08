Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after buying an additional 10,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after buying an additional 1,549,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,455,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.