Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 29,002 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 206.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Insider Activity

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $172.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.68 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 24,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $203,095.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.