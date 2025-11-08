Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,677,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,450,000 after purchasing an additional 447,916 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,849.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,213,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,336 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 840,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 131,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 822,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

