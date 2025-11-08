47,549 Shares in Twin Disc, Incorporated $TWIN Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.34% of Twin Disc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,673,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

