Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Stock Position Raised by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

