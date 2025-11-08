Snap Inc. $SNAP Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,610 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 274,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.89. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.70 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $185,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 490,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,209.42. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $55,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,237.41. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,723. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

