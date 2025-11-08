Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $258.15 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of CrowdStrike worth $258,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $539.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.62, a P/E/G ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

