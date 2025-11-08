Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 14.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 69.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Hershey in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

