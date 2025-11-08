PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

