Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Everspin Tech $MRAM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Everspin Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Tech by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everspin Tech by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Tech by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $174,042.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,783.55. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRAM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Everspin Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

MRAM stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Everspin Tech has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of -300.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Everspin Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

