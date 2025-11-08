Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Raised by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

