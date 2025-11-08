Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 184,100 Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation $CGC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,100 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Canopy Growth worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 98.6% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In related news, CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. This trade represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,169.12. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of CGC stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $280.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.