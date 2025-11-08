TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 175.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE TU opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.04%.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

