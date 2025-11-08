PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.5%

BURL stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

