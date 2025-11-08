Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.