Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 2.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $300,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sienna Gestion raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 31,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

