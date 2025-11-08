Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 149,210 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Iamgold worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,081,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,795 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 55.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,343,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of IAG opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

