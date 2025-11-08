PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 880 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1,950.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Carvana by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of CVNA opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.50 and a 200 day moving average of $333.72. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,468,441.53. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 670,975 shares of company stock worth $239,834,203 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

