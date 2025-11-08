Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 36.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

