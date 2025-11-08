Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 16,998 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $251.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

