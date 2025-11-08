Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 8,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 545,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 539,082 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.