Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $126,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

