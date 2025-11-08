RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,170 shares during the quarter. RB Global makes up 4.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.06% of RB Global worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,717,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in RB Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 159,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. RB Global’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.