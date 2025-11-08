Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quarry LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8%

General Dynamics stock opened at $346.58 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

