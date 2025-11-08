PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,177.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $84.72 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.