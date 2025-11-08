Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 575,372 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,372 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cintas worth $270,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

