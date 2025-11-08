Savant Capital LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RSG opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.