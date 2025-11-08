One Wealth Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

One Wealth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

