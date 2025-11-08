Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

