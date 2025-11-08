Savant Capital LLC Has $15.79 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2%

PM opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

