Savant Capital LLC Has $15.79 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2%

PM opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.