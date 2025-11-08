EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.360-11.440 EPS.

NYSE EPAM opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

