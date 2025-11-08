Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 47.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

