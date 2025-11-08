Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,609,689.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 110,753 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $891,561.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock worth $14,655,695. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

