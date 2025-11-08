Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after buying an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

