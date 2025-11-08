KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1%

AZO stock opened at $3,715.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,052.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3,883.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,036.40 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

