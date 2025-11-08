Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 16,900 Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 40.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 54.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,468,000 after acquiring an additional 952,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after acquiring an additional 845,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

