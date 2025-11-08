Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

