Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $284.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.97. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

