Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $51,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,397,000 after acquiring an additional 138,028 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,225,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 3,389,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 665,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $34.81 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

