Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $843.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $851.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.